Malaysian king appoints Mahathir as interim PM after accepting his resignation

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as Malaysia’s prime minister has been accepted by Malaysia's King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Monday (Feb 24) evening, said Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali.

However, the king also appointed Dr Mahathir as the interim prime minister until a new prime minister is chosen, in line with Article 43 (2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“Within this period, he (Dr Mahathir) will take care of the country’s administration until a new prime minister is chosen and the Cabinet is formed,” Mr Mohd Zuki said.



Earlier in the day, Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation while quitting as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) amid speculations that a new pact would be formed to replace Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the ruling coalition.



This came a day after Parti Keadilan Rakyat's Anwar Ibrahim conceded a betrayal by coalition partners to break up PH.



These actions were seen as efforts to stop him from becoming the next prime minister, as agreed among PH parties when they teamed up to campaign against scandal-riddled Barisan Nasional in the 2018 general election.

