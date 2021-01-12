Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday (Jan 12) declared a state of emergency across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, the palace said in a statement.

The emergency will last until Aug 1 or earlier depending on the state of coronavirus infections, the palace said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The king also allowed a government proposal to set up an independent committee comprising of government and opposition members of parliament (MPs), as well as health experts to manage the COVID-19 situation.

He also advised the people to remain calm and resilient in facing the state of emergency and Movement Control Order (MCO), said the palace.​​​​​​​

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement