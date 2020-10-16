Don't let political turmoil return during COVID-19 season, Malaysian king tells citizens and politicians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian king on Friday (Oct 16) urged all citizens, especially politicians, to self-reflect together and not allow the country to be pulled back into political turmoil.

This is especially important when the country is faced with multiple problems and a difficult future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.



In a statement issued by palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah reiterated that Malaysian Members of Parliament (MPs) should show political maturity, and to understand and take to heart the citizens’ concerns, and not neglect their welfare.

He previously espoused a similar message when the Lower House convened in May.

“His Majesty reiterates that politicians should not end their differences in opinion with enmity, but solve problems through consultation and the legal processes enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” the statement said.

The king also decreed that all mosques throughout Malaysia carry out special prayers for the COVID-19 pandemic to be contained effectively and speedily.

“His Majesty also advises all citizens to continue playing their respective roles and be disciplined in adhering to the standard operating procedures and new normal practices to help the authorities, in fighting the COVID-19 spread for personal safety and the country’s welfare,” according to the statement.

The king was reportedly supposed to meet with leaders of Malaysia’s major political parties, after a meeting with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday. This was after the latter claimed that he had more than 120 MPs backing him to take over as prime minister from incumbent Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, the palace later said Mr Anwar had only provided the number of legislators who he said backed his bid, and not their identities.

Currently, the palace has postponed all appointments due to a two-week conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) instituted in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as the surrounding Selangor state, which went into effect on Wednesday.

