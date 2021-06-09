Malaysian king kicks off meetings with party leaders, political situation likely on the agenda: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is granting an audience to leaders from both sides of the political divide, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin being the first to arrive at the palace on Wednesday morning (Jun 9).

Mr Muhyiddin's official vehicle was seen entering the main gate of Istana Negara at 7.50am, according to Bernama. His official car later left the palace grounds at 8.56am.



Malaysian media reported that other political leaders have also received an invitation to meet the ruler.



Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was seen entering the palace at 10.37am, Astro Awani reported.



Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is the chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, would be called for an audience with the king on Thursday, while Parti Islam Se-Malaysia confirmed that its president Abdul Hadi Awang had received the invitation letter on Jun 4.



Democratic Action Party's national organising secretary Anthony Loke confirmed in a Facebook post that party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng would meet the king on Wednesday afternoon.



Discussions on the current political landscape are likely to be on the agenda, according to the Star.

Malay Mail, citing an anonymous source earlier this week, reported that the COVID-19 situation will also be discussed.

In January, the king had declared a state of emergency across the nation to curb the spread of COVID-19. It is set to end on Aug 1 or earlier depending on the state of the pandemic.



The state of emergency has put parliamentary sitting and state assemblies as well as elections on hold, while economic activities were allowed to continue.

Opposition MPs and activists set up a Committee for Ending the Emergency Declaration in March and launched a petition to appeal for an end to the state of emergency.

Mr Muhyiddin, who is under pressure from the opposition parties as well as coalition partners to prove the parliamentary support he commands, has reiterated that he would advise the king to dissolve parliament once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

Malaysia is currently under renewed movement restrictions as record high daily new infections and deaths were recorded.