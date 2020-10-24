Malaysian king to meet state rulers over COVID-19 suggestions put forward by PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will meet other Malay rulers to discuss the suggestions put forward by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This came amid talk of a possible state of emergency due to the pandemic.

In a statement issued by the palace on Saturday (Oct 24), Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the king had granted an audience to Mr Muhyiddin at his palace in Kuantan on Friday evening, following a special Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

The king was briefed about the suggestions decided by the special Cabinet meeting.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah truly understands the need for administrative continuity in the country to combat the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The king is also concerned about people’s anxiety and anger following the recent developments,” said Mr Ahmad Fadil.

The king would meet the Malay rulers at the national palace in the "soonest time" to discuss the suggestions presented by Mr Muhyiddin, said the statement.

Mr Ahmad Fadil added that the king has urged Malaysians to stay calm, not to panic and be patient in facing the current situation while waiting for a decision on the suggestions.

Malaysians were advised not to engage in any speculation that could cause confusion and disrupt the peace of the country.



Speculation was rife in Malaysia on Friday that Mr Muhyiddin was meeting the king to convey the Cabinet's decision to implement an emergency in Malaysia amid widespread COVID-19 infections and political instability.

COVID-19 cases in Malaysia have surged to 24,514, with 710 new cases and 10 deaths reported on Friday. There are currently 8,416 active cases in treatment.



