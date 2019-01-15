Malaysian state of Pahang gets new sultan

PEKAN, Pahang: Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was proclaimed the sixth ruler of Pahang on Tuesday (Jan 15), putting him at the front of the line to be elected as Malaysia’s king next week.

In an address during the proclamation ceremony, the sultan pledged to serve the people as well as to correct ills and failings.

“The legacy of Paduka Ayahanda's (my father) government - observing the sayings 'The king and the people are inseparable' and 'The king and the people are of one heart and one soul' - will be the standard my government aspires to," he said.

"Truly, the strength of a state is due to the governing king, while the strength of the governing king lies in his government and people."

The proclamation ceremony was witnessed by around 1,600 guests, comprising the royal families, state government leaders and community leaders.

The main road leading to Istana Abu Bakar was decorated with Pahang state flags on both sides of the road.

The proposal to appoint Sultan Abdullah as the new ruler was made because his father Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, is “gravely ill”.

The Pahang Royal Council, which met in Kuala Lumpur last Friday, agreed unanimously to the proposal.

The sultan, who was born on Jul 30, 1959 is the fourth child and eldest son of Sultan Ahmad Shah and the late Tengku Afzani Tengku Muhammad

The need for a new Malaysian king comes after Sultan Muhammad V's move to step down after just two years on the throne.

The abdication, a first for Malaysia in modern times, followed reports that he married an ex-beauty queen in Russia in November during a purported two-month medical leave.

Under Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system, the election for the king is held on a rotational basis every five years. The Sultan of Pahang would be next in line, followed by the Sultan of Johor.

It was earlier announced that a new king and deputy will be elected on Jan 24.