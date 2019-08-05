Malaysian king again stops motorcade to check on car accident victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Monday (Aug 5) stopped his motorcade on a street near the State Palace in Kuala Lumpur to check on a car accident victim.

This is the second time in two months that the king has offered his help to victims of car accidents.

A 53-second video posted by the State Palace on Instagram shows the king approach a woman whose car had been involved in an accident along Jalan Susur.

After checking on her condition, Sultan Abdullah continued on his way to the Royal Museum to open an exhibition.

Kuala Lumpur police deputy traffic chief Sarifudin Mohd Salleh confirmed that a Toyota Vios driven by the woman had been involved in an accident at about 9am on Monday.

Sultan Abdullah walks past a car that has been wrecked in an accident. (Screengrab: Instagram/State Palace)

She is believed to have lost control of the car before it crashed, he told Bernama.

Sultan Abdullah in June pulled over to offer help to another accident victim while on his way to a pre-Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

Pictures of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Sultan Abdullah, 60, ascended the throne in January after Sultan Muhammad V from Kelantan stepped down after just two years - a first in the country's history.