Malaysian king treated for food poisoning and sports injuries: Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian king was treated for food poisoning and underwent intervention for sports injuries at the National Heart Institute (IJN), the palace said on Monday (Sep 28).



In a statement issued by palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, he said that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah received treatment for food poisoning after he was admitted to IJN last Monday.

"The intervention treatment was carried out following the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) on Sep 22, which shows injuries that Al-Sultan Abdullah had suffered during sports," Mr Ahmad Fadil said, adding that the king is active in a few sports including equestrian polo, football, squash, hockey and golf.

After the intervention treatment on the king's knee and ankle joints on Sep 24, the king is now in a stable condition, the statement read.

The king has been advised to undergo follow-up treatment under the close supervision of the IJN medical team.



"Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to return to Istana Negara in the near future after completing this follow-up treatment," Mr Ahmad Fadil said.

Last Wednesday, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim made a surprise announcement that he had already commanded a “strong, formidable, convincing majority” of Members of Parliament (MPs) to form a new government.

He said he was supposed to meet the king on the matter last Tuesday, but the appointment had to be postponed because the ruler was unwell.

The palace had earlier issued a statement last Tuesday that the king had been hospitalised at IJN.

In a separate statement, the palace confirmed that the king’s scheduled audience with Mr Anwar and his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had to be postponed.

Last Friday, it was reported that the king will not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital.



The palace's Monday statement said the king was worried about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, including the 36 patients who have returned to West Malaysia from Sabah.

