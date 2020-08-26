Malaysia's MyHSR calls for tenders to appoint consultants for KL-Singapore high-speed rail project

KUALA LUMPUR: MyHSR Corporation launched on Wednesday (Aug 26) two tenders to procure the services of consultants to assist with regulatory submissions in relation to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

This comes amid ongoing discussions for the construction of the 350km-long rail line. In May, both countries said they had reached an agreement to defer the project until the end of the year.

The tenders are for a land consultant as well as an environmental, social and heritage impact assessment consultant for the HSR project.

Deliverables from the consultants "will be displayed to the public during the requisite railway scheme public inspection process planned for early next year" as required by the law, MyHSR said in a statement.

The construction of the HSR project has been suspended since September 2018 and was due to resume at the end of May, but was deferred further until the end of the year.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a ceremony at the Causeway on Jul 30 to mark the official resumption of the Rapid Transit System Link that Malaysia had given Singapore certain proposals on changes to the HSR project and that discussions were ongoing.

The proposed HSR line aims to reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to around 90 minutes by train, from the current 11 hours on existing train services.

MyHSR CEO Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal said on Wednesday local firms with relevant experience are encouraged to participate in the tenders to provide their expertise and assist on the land acquisition, environmental, social and heritage impact assessment activities.

“These activities are a critical precursor component for the project and have significant impact to the overall delivery of the KL-SG HSR project,” he said.

“The ensuing S.4 gazettement of a corridor width of 500m will facilitate additional works for the project, such as soil investigation and utility mapping, which will allow further refinement of the HSR alignment prior to the land acquisition exercise.

“Meanwhile, the planned environmental, social and heritage impact assessments will identify potential sensitive receptors along the project corridor, and mitigation measures will be proposed to minimise the environmental, social and heritage impacts,” he added.