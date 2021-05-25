KL LRT collision a result of driver negligence, train was driven in wrong direction: Wee Ka Siong

KUALA LUMPUR: Preliminary investigations into the head-on collision between two LRT trains has indicated that driver negligence was the cause of the accident, said Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong on Tuesday (May 25).



The collision, which occurred near KLCC station on Monday evening, injured more than 210 passsengers, with six presently in critical condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press conference, the minister said: "Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was the result of carelessness of the hostler who drove TR40 in the wrong direction." The hostler was driving the faulty train to the depot.

"TR40 was supposed to travel southbound towards Dang Wangi, but it moved northbound, a different orientation. This resulted in the collision between TR40 and TR 81."



Dr Wee explained that TR40, which had 213 passengers, was heading southbound from Gombak to Subang, when it "suffered a failure" at Kampung Baru station. The failure occurred because the train had failed to operate automatically.

The central operations centre then instructed the driver of TR40 to drive the train manually from Kampung Baru station to Dang Wangi station, said Dr Wee.



Advertisement

Advertisement

However at 8.33pm, the driver contacted central command to inform the latter that TR40 had collided with another train, which was later identified as TR81. There was a driver but no passengers on TR81.



MCA President and Ayer Hitam MP Wee Ka Siong. (Photo: Facebook/Wee Ka Siong)

​​​​​​​Earlier in the day, Dr Wee announced that a special task force has been formed to investigate the cause of the incident.

Advertisement

He added that the task force, which will be headed by the transport ministry's chief secretary, will be given two weeks to present their findings on the incident.

The collision is the first accident in 23 years of LRT operations in Malaysia.

The Kelana Jaya Line operating company Prasarana Malaysia has outlined that out of the 213 passengers affected, 64 were still hospitalised at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.



Out of the 64, six are in critical condition. Three of them require ventilation support.



On Monday night, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that he has instructed the Transport Ministry and Prasarana Malaysia to conduct a "full investigation to identify the cause of the accident". He added that "stern action will be taken immediately".

