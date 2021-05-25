2 victims in LRT train collision in KL undergo brain surgery; another needed cerebral resuscitation

KUALA LUMPUR: Two passengers who were injured in the collision between two LRT trains on Monday (May 24) evening have undergone brain surgery, with a third needing cerebral resuscitation treatment, said Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) director Heric Corray.

The crash, which occurred near KLCC station, injured more than 210 passengers, with six in critical condition.

Mr Corray told news agency Bernama that 61 passengers who were injured have since been discharged.

Sixty victims are still being treated at HKL, including six foreigners from the Philippines, Pakistan and Bangladesh, said Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.

This picture taken on May 24, 2021 shows an injured passenger talking on his mobile phone outside KLCC station after an accident involving two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AFP)

This picture taken on May 24, 2021 shows rescue personnel carrying an injured passenger outside KLCC station after an accident involving two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AFP)

TRAIN DRIVER TO BE CALLED UP FOR STATEMENT

Preliminary investigations have indicated that driver negligence was the cause of the accident, said Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong on Tuesday.

The driver of one of the trains had driven it in the wrong direction, he said.

"TR40 was supposed to travel southbound towards Dang Wangi, but it moved northbound, a different orientation. This resulted in the collision between TR40 and TR81," said Dr Wee.

This picture taken on May 24, 2021 shows injured passengers lying on stretchers outside KLCC station after an accident involving two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AFP)

Medical personnel at the scene after an accident involving two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: Bernama)

Mr Mohamad Zainal said the police will assist a special task force established by the Transport Ministry to investigate the cause of the accident.

"Currently, we will assist the team in conducting further investigations. We will see whether it is necessary to call up the 32-year-old driver who also suffered minor injuries in the crash to aid investigations,” he said.

More than 300 hospital workers were involved in treating the victims of the collision, said Mr Corray.