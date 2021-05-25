KLCC train collision: Special task force formed for 'complete investigation' into cause of accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said that a special task force has been formed to investigate the cause of a head-on collision between two LRT trains near KLCC which left more than 210 people injured.

In a phone interview with RTM on Tuesday (May 25), Dr Wee said the task force will be given two weeks to complete its investigation.



He said that based on his visit to the accident location on Monday night, it was clear that the two LRT trains had collided "head-on".

"This is something that is out of the ordinary and it is not supposed to happen. I have instructed for a complete investigation to be done and we want to know what's the cause of the accident," said Dr Wee.

"Is it signaling, or system, or complications, or human error? We want to identify over the next two weeks. A special task force will be formed and its objective is to determine the exact cause of the collision," he added.



Dr Wee said that the task force will be headed by the transport ministry's chief secretary, who will work alongside train specialists with expertise in LRT.



He also stressed the importance of doing a proper post mortem on the incident so that it does not happen again.

"We want to reassure commuters that our LRT system is reliable. That's why we have to ensure that the LRT system operations are not disrupted," added Dr Wee.



On Tuesday morning, train operator Prasarana Malaysia said the LRT Kelana Jaya Line in Kuala Lumpur has resumed service at 6am with trains operating on a single track.



There were 213 passengers injured in the Monday night incident, with 47 suffereing serious injuries and 166 suffering minor injuries. All injured passengers have received treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur, said the minister.

He said that Prasarana has registered those who required treatment and will discuss with the insurance companies to assess the situation.

"What's important is we treat passengers who have been injured," said Dr Wee.



An interim report on the accident is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

