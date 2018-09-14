2 men arrested by Malaysian police for 'roasting' pregnant cat in laundromat dryer

GOMBAK, Selangor: Malaysian police on Friday (Sep 14) arrested two men for killing a pregnant cat by putting it in a dryer at a self-service laundromat.



In a Facebook post, the Royal Malaysia Police said the men were being held at the district police headquarters in Gombak, Selangor for questioning.

"Two of the three men wanted by police for killing a pregnant cat by 'roasting' it in a self-service laundromat dryer were arrested this morning," police said.

Gombak police chief Samsor Maarof added that a third suspect remains on the run and is being tracked down.

CCTV footage showed two of the men putting the cat into the dryer at about midnight on Tuesday.

In the video obtained from the laundry facility, one of them could be seen lifting the cat from the floor as the other opened the dryer door.

After they placed the cat inside the machine, the men closed the door and walked away. They returned shortly after to put some coins into the dryer and activated the machine.

The men then watched as the machine whirred with the cat, which was reportedly pregnant, still in it.

Pictures later posted by the Malaysia Animal Association showed three men believed to be the suspects in the case alongside an image of a cat lying motionless inside a dryer.







The cat's body was later found by a customer who wanted to use the dryer, said the police. An animal organisation then reported the incident to the police who referred to the case as a "cruel act".

The police released the pictures of the three suspects yesterday and said that the three men were wanted for animal cruelty as stipulated by Section 428 of the penal code.

The Malay Mail added that animal cruelty is a crime punishable by a fine, or up to three years’ imprisonment, or any combination of the two if found guilty.

