'I'll return', says Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's badminton ace Lee Chong Wei, who has been diagnosed with early stage nose cancer, said he will return to the court, media reports on Saturday (Sep 22) said.

According to the Star Online, the three-time Olympic silver medallist said: “Wait for me. I’ll return to the court. Don’t forget me yet, I’m still here.

Advertisement

“I’ll return soon. Thank you for all the concern and care shown to me during my two-month recovery. I’ll ... say more when I come back," he was quoted as saying by the report.

The New Straits Times also reported him expressing gratitude for the support he has received following the announcement of his health.

On Saturday, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed in a statement that Lee was being treated in Taiwan for nose cancer.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq called on all parties to respect and accord privacy to Lee and his family members.

Syed Saddiq said he had been keeping tabs on his health condition even before the 35-year-old had left for Taiwan for treatment.

"At the behest of Chong Wei himself, I had informed about his health condition to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports is always ready to provide full support to him, an icon and hero for all Malaysians," he said in a statement on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called on Malaysians to pray for Lee.

Berduka mendengar pengkhabaran Datuk Lee Chong Wei menghidap barah hidung peringkat awal. DCLW sedang menerima rawatan di Taiwan. Sama-sama kita mendoakan DLCW diberi kesembuhan sempurna — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) September 22, 2018

"Aggrieved to hear that Datuk Lee Chong Wei is suffering from early-stage nose cancer. Chong Wei is currently undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

"Let us all pray for DLCW's complete recovery," she said on Twitter.