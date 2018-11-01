Malaysia's anti-graft agency looking for Najib's former PR chief to help in 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's anti-graft agency said on Thursday (Nov 1) that it is looking for a British man to help in the investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Paul Geoffrey Stadlen, 39, headed public relations firm Apco Malaysia, and reportedly helped former prime minister Najib Razak in his publicity campaigns.

Advertisement

His last known address in Malaysia is the Loft Sentral Condominium at KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement.

It is appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information about the man.

JUST IN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is looking for Najib Razak’s former PR consultant, Paul Stadlen, to assist in investigations into #1MDB. pic.twitter.com/M1lQYHS1ML — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) November 1, 2018

According to a Malay Mail report, Apco Malaysia is believed to have managed international advertorials and news slots to boost Najib's global standing.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MACC is also hunting down fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, who has been identified by investigators in Malaysia and the United States as a key figure in the 1MDB case.



Low was slapped with eight charges of money laundering at a court in August, but has maintained his innocence.

