PM Mahathir, Azmin's Khazanah appointments do not contradict Pakatan manifesto: Wan Azizah

Wan Azizah and Mahathir Mohamad
This picture taken on Apr 15, 2018 shows Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah (L) gesturing as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (R) smiles during a rally ahead of the 14th general election in Malaysia's popular island of Langkawi. 
KUALA LUMPUR: The appointments of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Mohamed Azmin Ali within Khazanah Nasional Berhad do not contradict the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, said Dr Wan Azizah Ismail on Tuesday (Jul 31). 

"I think the Prime Minister has decided to manage (Khazanah) so that the economic level of this country can be improved," the deputy prime minister told reporters at the Malaysia parliament lobby. 

The Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday that Mahathir had been appointed as chairman of the board of the sovereign wealth fund. 

Azmin, who is Minister of Economic Affairs, Mohd Hassan Marican, former Petronas president and CEO, Dr Sukhdave Singh, former deputy governor of Bank Negara Malaysia as well as Goh Ching Yin, former executive director of strategy and development at the Securities Commission of Malaysia have also been appointed directors of Khazanah. 

The Pakatan manifesto promised to reduce the prime minister's power and that there would be no political appointments in government-linked companies.

When asked if Mahathir's appointment was temporary, she said: "It depends on the prime minister and we will discuss this more in depth".

Source: Bernama/ad(hm)

