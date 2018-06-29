Malaysia's Mahathir revives possibility of joint car project with 'closest neighbour' Indonesia

JAKARTA: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has described Indonesia as Malaysia's “closest neighbour” and noted the "family relationship" between the two countries.

This was why Dr Mahathir said he chose Indonesia for his first official visit to a Southeast Asian nation.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bogor on Friday (Jun 29), Dr Mahathir also raised the possibility of reviving a proposed project for a Malaysia-Indonesia car for the ASEAN market.



"Back in 2015, we'd discussed to jointly produce a car made by Indonesia and Malaysia for Southeast Asian nations, but it had not been followed up. Now we are looking at reviving the project," said Dr Mahathir, who is in Indonesia on a two-day official visit.



He added that the idea was brought up when he test-drove a Proton car in Malaysia in February 2015, with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo sitting beside him.



“I was no longer the prime minister then,” said Dr Mahathir.



“I drove the car at a speed of 180km per hour on the Sepang race circuit. The President (Joko Widodo) did not complain at all (when the car was driven at that speed)."



Dr Mahathir was Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003. He became prime minister for the second time on May 10, 2018.



President Jokowi said he remembered the test-drive, adding that he had no cause for worry because the person behind the wheel was Dr Mahathir.



“I was not afraid because the driver was Mahathir,” he said.

Apart from the possibility of a joint car project, both leaders agreed to cooperate in several areas.

"I have talked with him (Mahathir) and the delegations, the point is that we have similar commitments to increase our cooperation in good governance, to eradicate corruption, connectivity and border issues that we will discuss in ministries forum level," said Mr Jokowi.

WORKING TOGETHER AGAINST ANTI-OIL PALM CAMPAIGN

Dr Mahathir also brought up the need for Malaysia and Indonesia to jointly counter the anti-palm oil campaign in Europe.

“Palm oil exports to Europe are under threat and we should work together to counter the argument that oil palm cultivation led to deforestation and a major impact on the climate and environment,” he said.

The European Union (EU) seeks to phase out palm oil from transport fuel. However, earlier this month, EU lawmakers agreed to defer the ban to 2030 from 2021.

Dr Mahathir said Europe's opposition is viewed as more economics-related rather than due to the alleged environmental impact of oil palm cultivation.

He added that it was Europe that actually no longer had many forest-covered areas as most of the trees had been cut down.

“However, when we require a larger area to cultivate oil palm, they oppose it,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Jokowi asked Malaysia to consider Indonesia's request to develop schools for the children of Indonesian workers in Malaysia.

He also touched on the need for close cooperation between the two neighbours to resolve border issues.