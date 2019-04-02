Malaysia PM Mahathir ‘surprised’ Johor crown prince is unaware of new shipping hub project

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (Apr 2) said he was surprised to learn that the crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, was in the dark over the construction of a new shipping hub project in the southern state.

Speaking at the project's signing ceremony on Tuesday, Dr Mahathir said the state government has all along been aware of the project - the world's largest ship-to-ship transfer hub - in Johor Bahru’s port waters.

"The Tengku Mahkota Johor does not know about it although he lives in Johor, but a lot of Johoreans know (about the project) and I am surprised that he does not,” said the prime minister.

The crown prince had on Sunday shared a Facebook post of local group Gerakan Muafakat (translated as Unity Movement), which stated that Johor was not consulted on the project.

It accused the federal government of challenging Johor's jurisdiction and depriving Johoreans of economic opportunities by giving the project to "a certain Putrajaya leader's crony".

The post added that Putrajaya's action in violating Johor's sovereignty is akin to challenging Johoreans to secede from Malaysia. "Do not test our patience time and again, because our patience has a limit," it said.

The outspoken royal has locked horns with Dr Mahathir over state and national issues since the 94-year-old returned to helm the federal government.

In fact, ties between the Johor royal family and Dr Mahathir have not always been smooth sailing. It was the prime minister who launched a campaign in the 1990s to curb the excesses of royalty and remove the sultans’ immunity from criminal prosecution, following two assault cases involving the Johor royal family.

In denying the claims, Dr Mahathir said on Tuesday: "Everyone in Malaysia is my crony, because I work for everybody, including Johoreans.”

He said the project would benefit Malaysia. "I do not think there is anyone who wants Malaysia to lose out by siding with others," he said.

A joint venture between KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd on a 70:30 basis, the 1,214-hectares hub will facilitate the transfer of liquid cargo such as crude oil, fuel oil, gas oil, liquefied natural gas and other petroleum-based products.

Its construction will begin within the next 12 months and is estimated to cost between US$150 million and US$180 million.

KA Petra expects the hub to add RM18 billion (US$4.4 billion) to Malaysia's GDP.

In a further Facebook post after the signing ceremony on Tuesday, Gerakan Muafakat urged Putrajaya to come clean on whether the Johor state government has been furnished with the details of the agreement.

It added that Dr Mahathir is known for "using scapegoats to achieve his various goals" and that it is worried that the state government would be blamed for problems that might arise in the future.