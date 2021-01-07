Malaysia rejects application for former PM Mahathir Mohamad's new political party Pejuang

KUALA LUMPUR: An application to register a new political party led by former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been rejected, said the party's lawyer Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi on Thursday (Jan 7).

The Registrar of Society (ROS) rejected the application of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) because it was improperly done, said Mr Mior Nor Haidir, adding that an appeal may be in the works.

“I’m waiting for further instruction from my client as they probably want to appeal to the Home Ministry,” he told reporters after the proceeding before High Court Judge Mariana Yahya.

Mr Mior Nor Haidir said ROS notified pro tem secretary-general Amiruddin Hamzah of the rejection at 5.50pm on Wednesday.



Also rejected was the application by the Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) led by former minister of youth and sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The rejection was indicated via email on Wednesday with "no reason given", said MUDA in a Facebook post.

Expressing disappointment over the rejection, MUDA said it had "cooperated fully and fulfilled all requirements for registration".



PEJUANG WITHDRAWS JUDICIAL REVIEW APPLICATION



The High Court was initially set on Thursday to hear Pejuang’s application for a judicial review against ROS’ action for delaying the approval of the registration application.

Mr Mior Nor Haidir said following ROS’ decision, Pejuang had withdrawn the judicial review application on the grounds that it had become academic.

Pejuang is expected to hold a media conference on the issue later on Thursday, he added.

Mr Amiruddin filed the judicial review application on Dec 10 last year, naming the ROS director-general and ROS as the first and second respondents.

In the application, Mr Amiruddin applied for a declaration that in not giving any decision or registering Pejuang, both respondents were in conflict with their statutory obligations, and were unreasonable and in bad faith.

He also alternatively applied for a declaration that their failure to register the party is contrary to the applicant's legitimate expectation.

In addition, a judicial order was also requested for both respondents to give the decision of Pejuang's application within seven days from the date of judgment and pay for costs and other relief deemed appropriate by the court.