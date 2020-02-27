Mahathir refused to commit to Pakatan Harapan manifesto after resignation, says DAP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) on Thursday (Feb 27) said that Dr Mahathir Mohamad has refused to commit to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, which has guided government policy over the last 21 months.

In a press statement, DAP's secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said PH's victory in the 2018 general election was based on its manifesto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The four parties may have different ideologies and aspirations, but we make common ground and are bound by the general election manifesto agreed to by all.

“Over the last 21 months, the PH government had worked hard to fulfil and deliver the manifesto's promises progressively,” said Mr Lim.

Mr Lim added: “At my meeting on Tuesday in the Prime Minister’s Office, (Dr Mahathir) refused to remain as Pakatan Harapan Prime Minister and refused to commit to fulfil and deliver the PH General Election Manifesto.”

On Monday, Dr Mahathir had submitted his resignation to the palace. Later that day, Mr Lim said he intended to propose to the PH presidential council to continue to nominate Dr Mahathir to continue as prime minister.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Mahathir did not attend the PH presidential council meeting on Tuesday night. PH said on Wednesday that it would pick Mr Anwar Ibrahim for the prime minister post.



In his Thursday statement, Mr Lim listed out several election promises that were delivered by PH.

He said that toll rates on the North-South Highway have been reduced by 18 per cent for private vehicles. There would also be no toll hikes for the remainder of the concession period.

“Besides that, the MySalam project offering monetary assistance ranging from RM4,000 (US$949) to RM8,000 for those suffering from 45 critical illnesses, the abolition of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) with SST (Sales and Services Tax) and repaying GST refunds amounting to RM19.4 billion,” he said.

He added that other efforts include the retention of Malaysia's international credit ratings despite having to pay tens of billions for the 1Malaysia Development Berhad, Tabung Haji and other related scandals.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

In a televised address on Wednesday, Dr Mahathir had apologised for his resignation and said he wanted to form a non-partisan government.

While Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) along with parties such as Gabungan Parti Sarawak have voiced support for Dr Mahathir, those remaining in PH such as Parti Keadilan Rakyat, DAP and Amanah have backed Mr Anwar.

Meanwhile, the United Malays National Organisation and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia have called for snap polls and insisted that parliament should be dissolved.

