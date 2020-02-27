Mahathir says parliament will sit to decide on PM position; king unable to determine majority candidate

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Parliament will sit on Mar 2 to determine the next prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday (Feb 27), as no candidate is commanding a clear majority at the moment.

Speaking at a press conference after launching a RM20 billion (US$4.74 billion) economic stimulus package to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, the interim prime minister said snap polls could be called if the House fails to arrive at a decision after the special parliamentary session.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“(The Malaysian king) said he cannot find anybody with a distinct majority … He said the right forum will be the parliament,” Dr Mahathir said after being summoned to the palace earlier in the day.

“The Dewan Rakyat (Lower House) will be called on the 2nd of next month in order to determine who gets the majority support to become the next prime minister,” he added.

Malaysia?s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah hands out packages of fast food to reporters camped outside the National Palace. The king is currently meeting members of parliament to ask who they support as premier AFP/Syaiful Redzuan

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had on Tuesday and Wednesday summoned all members of parliament to the palace to declare their choice of candidate for prime minister, after Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation on Monday.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which pulled out of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, had said that they were backing Dr Mahathir to continue to serve as prime minister.

The remaining three PH component parties, meanwhile, said they will back Mr Anwar Ibrahim, president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

On the other hand, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) have called for parliament to be dissolved to pave the way for fresh polls.

Dr Mahathir said in a televised address on Wednesday that he would prefer a non-partisan unity government - an idea rejected by PH, UMNO and PAS.

“If the Dewan Rakyat fails to find a person with the majority, then we will have to go for snap elections,” Dr Mahathir said on Thursday.

The Malaysian parliament has 222 seats.

