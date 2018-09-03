Malaysia's PM Mahathir 'shocked' by court's decision to acquit Lim Guan Eng

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (Sep 3) that he, like the country's anti-graft body, was shocked by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng's acquittal.



Lim, who is Penang's former chief minister, was earlier in the day acquitted of corruption charges involving the purchase of a bungalow below market value.



The Penang High Court's decision was made after Malaysia's Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) withdrew its charges against him.

Businesswoman Phang Li Khoon - the former owner of the Pinhorn Road bungalow, which Lim purchased for RM2.8 million (US$679,000) in July 2015 - was also acquitted.



"They (MACC) have a right to be shocked. If they want to be shocked, they can be shocked. I'm shocked, too," said Mahathir when asked to comment on the matter at a news conference during his visit to Brunei.



"It is the court's decision. I have never questioned the decision of the courts. Even if they made a decision that I thought was wrong, I never commented on it. We just have to accept it. If you don't want to accept it, you can appeal," he added.



The MACC had said in a statement that it was "very surprised" by the court's decision to acquit both Lim and Phang, stressing it was the AGC's decision, not theirs, to withdraw the case.

Lim was arrested in 2016 by the MACC and charged with two counts of abusing his position in approving a land deal, as well as in the purchase of the Penang bungalow at below market price.



Lim, who is also the secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), had pleaded not guilty to both charges, saying these were "politically motivated".

