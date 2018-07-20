Malaysia continues to be business-friendly, will curb corruption: PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad assured investors on Friday (Jul 20) that Malaysia will continue to be a business-friendly nation and it welcomes more foreign and domestic direct investments.

He added that the new Pakatan Harapan government would enhance anti-corruption practices to ensure a clean business environment and fair play.

"This government is a new government and it will be business-friendly. It will not be corrupt. I know some business people are worried if they deal with a person who is corrupt, some retaliation might occur by the person concerned or his colleagues.

"We will protect you from any retaliation. We want a clean government and I believe so do you," he said in his speech at the opening of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) 72nd Annual General Meeting on Friday.

Malaysia is currently embroiled in investigations into the multibillion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal involving former prime minister Najib Razak that allegedly saw billions stolen from the country's sovereign wealth fund and spent on everything from Hollywood films to handbags.

