Malaysia man arrested for slapping doctor who refused to give wife MC

GEORGE TOWN: A 38-year-old man in Malaysia was arrested on Sunday (Jan 20) after he slapped a doctor for refusing to issue a medical certificate (MC) to his wife.

The man, a lorry driver, had taken his wife to the emergency unit of the Penang Hospital at around 1am, said Timur Laut district police chief Che Zaimani Che Awang.

Despite the man's request, the 29-year-old doctor could not justify issuing a medical certificate to his wife as she was not seriously ill, reported the New Straits Times.



"This riled up the husband and he slapped the doctor on the left cheek before fleeing,” said Che Zaimani.



The doctor then lodged a police report and police arrested the man in Datuk Keramat at around 2.20am.

“A urine test was conducted, and the suspect tested positive for meth," said Che Zaimani.

Initial checks on the man also revealed he had a police record of theft and drug-related offences, he added.

