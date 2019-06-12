Man confesses to appearing in sex video with man he says is a Malaysian Cabinet minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A man has confessed to being the individual in a viral gay sex video together with someone he claims is a Malaysian Cabinet minister.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday (Jun 12) at 2.31am, Mr Haziq Aziz said the minister, who he named, was not qualified to be a leader.

“With this, I, Haziq Aziz, am making a sworn confession that I am the individual with (the minister) in the video which went viral yesterday,” he said.

“The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in (his) room at Hotel Four Points.”

Mr Haziq's Facebook page indicated that he is the principal private secretary to a deputy minister.

In the video, he also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the minister for corruption.

On Tuesday, three clips showing two naked men – one of whom resembles a Cabinet minister – engaging in sexual acts were circulated via social media.



Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, when asked on Tuesday about the video at a press event, said he had no knowledge of it.

“I just heard about it. I need to read up about it first. If you can do a briefing for me, that would be good,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, United Malays National Organisation supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam lodged a police report over the matter on Tuesday, urging the police to investigate the authenticity of the videos, according to the Star.

