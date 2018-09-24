Malaysia may roll out Vehicle Entry Permit by year-end

PONTIAN, Johor: Malaysia aims to implement the Vehicle Entry Permit for foreign vehicles entering the country through the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link at the end of this year, the Road Transport Department said on Monday (Sep 24).

The department's director-general, Saharuddin Khalid, said the permit system was in the final stage of tests, before being finalised by the Ministry of Transport.

"I am waiting for the final report which I expect to receive this October before getting a decision from the ministry.

"This implementation does not put pressure on the neighbouring countries as it only involves our business and our borders," he said.

The Vehicle Entry Permit, originally scheduled to be rolled out in January 2018, was postponed as the government wanted to fine-tune the system.

