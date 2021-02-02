MCO extended in all Malaysian states except Sarawak until Feb 18: Senior minister Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia announced on Tuesday (Feb 2) that it will extend the movement control order (MCO) for all states and federal territories, with the exception of Sarawak, from Feb 5 until Feb 18.

Last month, all states in the country except Sarawak were placed under MCO from Jan 22 until Feb 4 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Making the announcement in a televised address, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri said: "The Health Ministry confirmed that daily cases in all these states still show an upward trend, with positivity rate in clusters at between 20 per cent and 40 per cent."



"Besides that, the sporadic spread within the community is also high, involving citizens as well as non-citizens."

"Hence, taking into account the risk evaluation and the Health Ministry's advice, the special meeting today has decided to extend MCO 2.0 throughout the country from Feb 5 to Feb 18, except Sarawak which will continue to be under conditional movement control order."



When Malaysia was first placed under the MCO in March last year, almost all economic activities ceased, except for essential services such as food and beverage outlets and pharmacies.

The lockdown saw the country reduce its COVID-19 cases to single digits in the first half of 2020. MCO was replaced by CMCO and recovery movement control order (RMCO), while localised restrictions were introduced in areas with a spike in cases.

In contrast, this current MCO, dubbed "MCO 2.0", has allowed more economic sectors to continue functioning, such as the automotive sector and retailers like gold and jewellery shops.

Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz told CNA in an interview that the country cannot afford another total lockdown as it will be “very detrimental” to the economy.

Since “MCO 2.0” was enforced in January, Malaysia has continued to battle a sharp spike in infections and has consistently reported four-digit daily increases in COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, Malaysia reported a total of 219,173 COVID-19 cases, of which 48,074 are considered active or infectious.

On Sunday, Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the sharp increase in the number of daily cases, exceeding 5,000 for three consecutive days, was due to the late reporting of cases to the authorities.

