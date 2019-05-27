Jail for Malaysia mechanic who caused marathon runner's death

KLANG, Selangor: A mechanic was sentenced to four years' jail on Monday (May 27) after he caused the death of a marathon participant in Klang in 2017 due to reckless driving.

Teoh Thiam Lim, 30 was also fined RM7,000 in default of seven months' imprisonment for knocking down Klang City International Marathon participant Evelyn Ang Gek Suan, 45, with his Proton Iswara at about 4.30am on Dec 10, 2017.



In addition, he was disqualified from driving for three years and will have the conviction recorded on his driving licence.

Ang was treated for three months at Sungai Buloh Hospital before she succumbed to her injuries on Mar 1, 2018.

In his verdict, magistrate Roslizi Sulaiman said that Teoh's defence had failed to raise any reasonable doubt in the prosecution's case.

Teoh's counsel Ravi Nekoo had earlier applied for a stay pending an appeal but the magistrate rejected it, saying there was no special circumstance to warrant it.

The prosecuting officer in the case was Ermadieyani Ismadi.