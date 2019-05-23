Malaysian minister tells own party members to stop ‘whining’ for tenders and permits

KUALA LUMPUR: Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Salahuddin Ayub on Thursday (May 23) warned members of his Amanah party to quit "whining" for permits and tenders from the government, adding that these will only be awarded on merit.

According to a report by the Malaysian Insight, the Amanah deputy president said party members and supporters have been lobbying his ministry for permits and tenders.

“I feel rimas (troubled) with friends and party members asking for tenders from the ministry. It has gone to the point of whining.

“We are going to make sure there is integrity among civil servants right to the top. This is the Pakatan Harapan (PH) philosophy,” he said.

“We will do our best to maintain transparency.”

Meanwhile, the minister said that all applications for approved permits to import food will need to be submitted online and vetted by a technical committee.

He was quoted as saying by Malay Mail that some previous approved permit holders were not in the food industry.

“Let us give them (the approved permits) to those who are truly involved in the industry or are industry players. That’s what we will look at,” he said.

PH won the last general election on an anti-corruption platform, campaigning hard on the allegations of fraud and misconduct in state sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

In pledging clean governance, it has asked all ministers, deputy ministers, lawmakers and political secretaries to declare their wealth to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Just last week, however, prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim warned that PH has begun to show signs of being gripped by corruption. He did not name specific politicians.

Mr Anwar said that people should not blindly support PH. It is imperative for politicians to speak out against leaders who had gained sudden wealth, he added.