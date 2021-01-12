Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin tests positive for COVID-19; third Cabinet case in 4 days

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin has tested positive for COVID-19, his ministry said on Tuesday (Jan 12). He is the third minister confirmed with the disease in four days.

Mr Hamzah was tested for the coronavirus on Monday and the Ministry of Health confirmed his positive result on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a media release.

The minister will be quarantined and monitored by the health ministry, and will continue to ensure that all ministry's affairs are well taken care of, said the home affairs ministry.



All of Mr Hamzah's close contacts between Jan 8 and Jan 11 are requested to report to the local health department's testing centre for COVID-19 testing, the ministry added.

The minister also thanked all who have prayed for his recovery and regretted any inconveniences caused.

Mr Hamzah's positive test result follows that of Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun, who was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday.

On Saturday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed also tested positive for COVID-19.



