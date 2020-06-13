Malaysia senior minister lodges police report over fake news that he does not welcome Singaporeans

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has lodged a police report over rumours saying that he did not welcome Singaporeans into the country.

Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, described the fake news as an action with ill-intent, which could cloud relations between both countries.

“I have lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate (the issue) further,” he said in a news conference on Saturday (Jun 13).

He added that Malaysia’s borders were still closed to all foreigners, including those from Singapore.

“The fake news apparently said I issued a statement that there is no need for Singaporeans to come to Malaysia if they merely wanted to fill petrol, wash cars, have dinners, and so on.”

The rumour was disseminated in audio and visual format with a voice dub, Ismail Sabri said.

“I know Malaysians may recognise my voice, but Singaporeans who are not watching the daily media conference may not realise it is fake,” he added.



Earlier this week, Ismail Sabri said the special ministerial meeting on the implementation of movement control order (MCO) had agreed to allow Malaysians to travel to and fro for work between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

“We are ready to ensure that they take COVID-19 tests ... If that is the condition required by the Singaporean government, that they take swab tests, we agree,” he said.



The senior minister said that with industries in Singapore operating again, they have requested for their Malaysian employees, who are in Johor Bahru, to commute to Singapore for work.

