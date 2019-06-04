Ministers should step up and stop relying on Mahathir, says PM’s media advisor

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) ministers should step up and engage the international audience, instead of relying on Dr Mahathir Mohamad to carry the load, said the prime minister’s media advisor on Tuesday (Jun 4).

Posting on his personal blog, Mr Kadir Jasin recounted the discussions at a recent investment seminar held in Singapore, during which the audience noted a lack of communication by Malaysian ministers.

Much has been done since PH won the election last May, but “so little is known by international investors”, he claimed.

“It is unreasonable to leave everything to the Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.”

Mr Kadir said he was “annoyed” by the reluctance of “some key ministers” to engage with local and international businessmen, investors and fund managers.

The veteran journalist suggested that ministers in charge of economy, finance and trade should serve as “champions” of the government.

“I think after a year, they should have gathered sufficient knowledge, experience and courage to be able to engage with the key stakeholders at home and abroad, and leave the day-to-day running of the ministries of the civil servants,” he said.

“If they (the ministers) have been doing this, please quicken the tempo and if they have not yet, please start.”

POLICIES U-TURN ‘UNLIKELY’ AFTER ANWAR TAKES OVER, SAYS KADIR

Commenting on the transfer of power to Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s Anwar Ibrahim, Mr Kadir recounted how he told those at the seminar that while PH’s election promises were not cast in stone, the transition from Dr Mahathir to Mr Anwar “was clearly stated and was the linchpin in the pre-election agreement”.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (right) sits next to Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim during a rally in Port Dickson on Oct 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

“I told them that they should be encouraged by Mr Anwar’s recent statements that he wasn’t in a hurry and that Dr Mahathir would continue to play a major role thereafter,” he said.

As for concerns over whether there would be any u-turn in policies after Mr Anwar takes over, Mr Kadir said this would be “unlikely”.

“Anwar himself is actively involved in putting them (the policies) in place in his capacity as a member of the PH Presidential Council and through his regular consultations with the PM,” he noted.

Just last week, Dr Mahathir reaffirmed his promise to hand over the premiership to Mr Anwar, although he said no time frame has been spelled out.

Earlier, Mr Anwar said Dr Mahathir will play the role of a statesman after stepping down.