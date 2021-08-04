Malaysia reports more than 19,000 new COVID-19 cases in record high

SINGAPORE: Malaysia reported 19,819 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 4), setting a new record for daily infections since the start of the pandemic.

The Klang Valley accounted for more than half of the new cases - Selangor with the highest number of infections at 8,377, while Kuala Lumpur saw 2,467 new cases.

Johor, Kedah and Kelantan each also reported more than 1,000 new infections, according to data released by Malaysia's Ministry of Health.

This came two days after Malaysia set a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths, with 219 fatalities reported on Aug 2.

The country's cumulative total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,183,110.



COVID-19 infections have risen rapidly in Malaysia in recent weeks, with daily caseloads breaking records on 10 days in July. New daily cases have not fallen below the 10,000 mark since Jul 12.



The country of 32 million people has administered more than 22 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 7.4 million people fully vaccinated as of Aug 3, said the health ministry.

