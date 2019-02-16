Malaysia mosque launches ‘rice ATM’ to benefit the needy

KUALA LUMPUR: A mosque in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Feb 15) introduced a new and novel way to offer rice to the needy - via a specially designed Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) said in a Facebook post that the “rice ATM” was the first of its kind in Malaysia.

The machine, located at the Al-Akram Mosque in Kampung Datuk Keramat, was introduced to render aid to the “asnaf” population, who are also known as zakat beneficiaries.

Zakat is payment made annually under Islamic law and used for religious and charitable purposes.

To collect the rice, users tap a card on the machine’s sensor. The machine will then dispense 2kg of rice through a collection point at the base of the ATM.

Those who wish to make a donation can also do so by depositing cash through a slot in the machine.

“The proceeds will be used to purchase more rice for the needy”, JAWI said.



