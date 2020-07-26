Malaysia’s movement control order may be enforced again if COVID-19 cases reach three digits

KOTA BHARU, Kelantan: Malaysia will re-implement the movement control order (MCO) if the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reaches three-digits, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yakob on Sunday (Jul 26).

"If it reaches three-digits, we have no choice but to re-introduce the MCO (to curb the spread of the pandemic) and we will see.

"I understand that if the MCO is enforced again, it will make things difficult for all parties, including those of us who want to work and so on but this measure must be taken,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said this when commenting on the rising number of COVID-19 cases of late.



He said the government always monitored the COVID-19 situation and that public complacency was one of the main causes for case figures returning to double digits.

On Sunday, Malaysia reported 13 new COVID-19 infections, which included 10 local transmissions. There were three imported cases - a Malaysian and two foreigners.

One patient also died from COVID-19 in the country on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health.

"This is because the public has forgotten what needs to be done … we eased the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the number of cases begin to rise again,” Mr Ismail said.

He said that all citizens should be frontliners by taking care of themselves, their families and communities until the pandemic is over.

"There will be a meeting tomorrow to discuss various issues and if the government decides on certain matters, the public must comply with the SOP then,” he said.

He also reminded Muslims returning home for Hari Raya Aidiladha to comply with the SOPs, including for the sacrificial ritual by adhering to social distancing.

