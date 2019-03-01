Man charged over brutal attack on woman in Malaysia MRT lift

KUALA LUMPUR: A 26-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday (Mar 1) to attacking and robbing a woman in an MRT station lift in Kuala Lumpur last month.

G Thinathayaalan, an air-conditioner serviceman, allegedly punched and kicked the woman several times before snatching her handbag.

The incident on Feb 14 made headlines in Malaysia after a CCTV recording went viral on social media, showing the attack in the lift at Taman Mutiara MRT station in Cheras.

The 48-year-old victim, a bank manager, was robbed of her identity card, driving licence, two bank ATM cards, two credit cards and some cash.

No bail was set for Thinathayaalan, with the prosecution saying that he had acted cruelly.

Thinathayaalan was also charged in two other sessions courts with robbery and causing hurt.

Fifteen minutes before the early morning robbery at the MRT station lift, Thinathayaalan had allegedly robbed a man at a convenience store of eight packets of cigarettes.

He is also accused of hurting and robbing an Indonesian cleaner at a rented room in Cheras on Feb 10.