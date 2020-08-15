Bersatu's participation in Muafakat Nasional will be finalised soon: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) participation in Muafakat Nasional will soon be finalised, Malaysian president Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday (Aug 15).

The Prime Minister said the party’s Supreme Council had agreed to join Muafakat Nasional, which supports Perikatan Nasional as a grand coalition.

"I am confident that this is the best option for Bersatu. We choose to be part of a coalition of major parties in our country.

“With the cooperation between Bersatu, UMNO, PAS and other parties in the Perikatan Nasional, a vast majority of the people will be on our side," Muhyiddin said in his speech in conjunction with the party’s Women (Srikandi) and Youth (Armada) wings divisional meetings.

The special address was uploaded on Muhyiddin's Facebook page on Saturday.

The Bersatu elections begin on Saturday with the Armada wing, followed by the Srikandi wing on Sunday. Elections for the Supreme Leadership Council will be during the divisional meetings on Aug 22.

Muhyiddin, who is also the acting chairman of the party, stressed that he often had discussions with leaders of UMNO, PAS, MCA, MIC, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) which formed the Perikatan Nasional government.



He said several significant agreements have been reached in the meetings which will further strengthen the position of Bersatu and other partners in the Perikatan Nasional.

"Cooperation within the grand coalition will create political stability in the country which will in turn contribute peace, harmony and prosperity to all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion," he said.

In the 15-minute video, Muhyiddin also reminded party members to move forward and defend the struggle of the party although former leaders such as the chairman, Dr Mahathir Mohamad had chosen a different path.

“Mahathir used to be with us. I cannot deny his contributions to the party. I respect him as a former party leader. Those who are close to me would know of my great respect for him.

“Of course, we are saddened that he is no longer with us. It’s okay. He has chosen his path and I wish him all the best.

“What’s more important is that we must continue our struggle. Leaders come and go, but we must defend the party struggle,” he said.

Muhyiddin reiterated that he has no reason to betray the party that he had formed.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament also said that it was crucial to strengthen the party by increasing the number of members and branches in all divisions so that Bersatu would continue to become an important and influential party in the country.

“We must move on. Let us not look back, we must persevere to face whatever challenges may lie ahead.

“In the last four years (since Bersatu was established), our membership has reached 420,000 people throughout the country. We have also registered 197 divisions and 2,950 branches. This is an impressive achievement considering the short period of time,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that, losing and winning were part of the election, which must be proven through sincerity in the struggle for the party.

He added that the positions which have been entrusted must be carried out with full responsibility.