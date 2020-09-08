Bersatu joined Muafakat Nasional in order to help Malaysia ‘move forward’, says PM Muhyiddin in party anniversary speech

KUALA LUMPUR: Merging Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with Muafakat Nasional (MN) to form a “grander coalition” was a necessary move to help Malaysia “move forward”, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday (Sep 8) night.



Speaking in his capacity as party president, Mr Muhyiddin said he and his party planned to work with others to ensure that a stronger “frontline” could be formed in terms of both the government and the party.



"We have planned to work with other friends, to work together in a political fight to be selfless and form a frontline that can work together in politics and government.



"It can’t be avoided. We need to have new politics in the new normal and I believe Malaysians will support our fight," he said.



Mr Muhyiddin added that he had not hesitated to join Muafakat Nasional when invited because he felt it was necessary.

“When given the invite to join Muafakat Nasional to be a bigger chapter, without hesitation, I accepted. Because what is important is to move forward.

“We need to work together with no jealousy. It is important for us to have a more secure future,” he said.

"To ensure we succeed, we must always help one another and I believe we have already done this. Let us continue doing this to create a frontline made up of integrity and trust.”

Separately, Mr Muhyiddin urged the hundreds of party members present at the celebration to work as if the next general election were happening the next day.

“If we work hard, when the election comes, people will give the mandate to us and support Perikatan Nasional.

“Do not ask me when the general election is, what is important is that we work hard like the election is tomorrow. I hope you understand what I mean,” he stressed.

Bersatu was formed in 2016 after both Mr Muhyiddin and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined hands to fight the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

However in February this year, Mr Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir had a falling out after the former’s faction pushed for UMNO to be allowed to join a coalition with Bersatu.

This led to the resignation of Dr Mahathir as prime minister and resulted in the appointment of Mr Muhyiddin as the prime minister of Malaysia effective Mar 1.