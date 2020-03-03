Malaysian PM Muhyiddin calls for prompt execution of 2020 budget and stimulus package

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's newly-installed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tasked the civil service to implement the annual budget put forth by the previous government, as well as an economic stimulus package launched last week to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19.



On his second day in office, Mr Muhyiddin met senior officials from the Treasury and Economic Affairs Ministry for a briefing on the country’s economic situation.

“The prime minister has ordered the government machinery to pay serious attention to implementing and accelerating the execution of Budget 2020 and the economic stimulus package.

“The discussion focused on the agenda of strengthening domestic economic activities and ensuring the people’s well-being, which will subsequently elevate the national economy to a competitive level,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday (Mar 3).

The budget was presented by former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in October last year.

The RM20 billion (US$4.7 billion) economic stimulus package, meanwhile, was launched by Dr Mahathir Mohamad last Thursday in his capacity of interim prime minister, after the king accepted his resignation on Monday.

It is anchored on three strategies, namely mitigating the impact of COVID-19, spurring people-based growth and promoting quality investment.

Mr Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on Sunday, ending a week of political upheaval in the country.

“For the measures under the economic stimulus package, the Finance Ministry has to ensure that all initiatives are carried out smoothly and promptly, and to monitor their overall impact and performances,” the statement read.

Mr Muhyiddin also stressed on the importance of practising prudent spending and reducing leakages to ensure that the nation’s economy remains strong.

He wanted attention to be given on the government’s debts and liabilities, with all projects to be fine-tuned so that they do not add to the government’s financial burden.

SEVEN NEW COVID-19 CASES

Separately, Mr Muhyiddin was also briefed on the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia by Health Ministry officials and relevant agencies.

“There are seven new cases reported in Malaysia today, Mar 3, 2020. Therefore, we now have 36 cases, and 22 of whom have recovered.

“The remaining 14 are still being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital. All warded cases are in a stable condition,” the statement said.

Mr Muhyiddin advised Malaysians to refrain from panic-buying, and to continue practising healthcare measures advocated by the Health Ministry.