Malaysian PM Muhyiddin confident that he commands parliamentary majority, confidence motion to be tabled next month

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he still commands the parliamentary majority, adding that he has received statutory declarations (SDs) from MPs who pledged their support.



In a televised address on Wednesday (Aug 4), he said he will prove his majority in the parliament next month.



"I am aware that my position as prime minister always gets questioned.



"Therefore, I have informed the king that I will prove my legitimacy as prime minister in the parliament. A motion of confidence will be tabled when the parliament meets in September," he said.

The special address was aired after he was summoned to meet the king. Mr Muhyiddin said the king informed him that eight United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) MPs had written to the House of Representatives speaker to withdraw their support for him.



"During the audience, I informed the king that I have received a number of SDs from MPs which gives me the confidence that I still have a majority at the moment.



"As such, my resignation under Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution does not arise," he said with Cabinet ministers standing behind him.



The king has accepted his suggestion on the confidence motion, the prime minister added.



Mr Muhyiddin said that the Cabinet and the government departments would continue to implement their duties and responsibilities, especially in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged all public servants, especially the frontliners, to carry out their duties without being affected by the political turmoil created by "certain parties".



"I know they are not happy with my insistence to not entertain some of their demands, including urging me to intervene in court affairs to acquit several individuals who are being prosecuted for criminal offences," he said.



Mr Muhyiddin was appointed as prime minister in February last year following a power struggle in Putrajaya. The Perikatan Nasional ruling coalition has faced challenges, with UMNO repeatedly threatening to withdraw its support.

UMNO, a traditionally dominant party in Barisan Nasional, has 38 MPs, while Bersatu - seen as a splinter of UMNO - has 31.



On Tuesday, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that he has gathered a sufficient number of statutory declarations (SDs) from party lawmakers who are withdrawing their support for Mr Muhyiddin. As such, Mr Muhyiddin has lost his parliamentary majority, he said.

A minister from UMNO also resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday. Mr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is Lenggong MP, said in a statement that he is stepping down as the energy and natural resources minister after taking party decisions into consideration.

