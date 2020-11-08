Indonesian, Malaysian leaders congratulate Biden on election win

SINGAPORE: The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia on Sunday (Nov 8) congratulated United States President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, while looking forward to strengthening relations with the US.



"My warmest congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your historic election. The huge turn out is a reflection of the hope placed on democracy," Indonesian President Joko Widodo tweeted.

"Look forward to work closely with you in strengthening Indonesia-US strategic partnership and pushing forward our cooperation on economy, democracy and multilateralism for the benefit of our two people and beyond," the president added.



Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also expressed "heartfelt congratulations" on Mr Biden's "historic victory" in a press statement posted on his Twitter account.

"Malaysia has closely followed the electoral process in the US, with much anticipation," the prime minister said.

"The American voters have decided decisively in endorsing Mr Biden as the 46th President of the United States for his leadership and vision."



Mr Muhyiddin said that Malaysia looked forward to strengthening its partnership with the US.



"As a fast growing developing country, Malaysia attaches great importance to its relations with the United States," he said.



Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. (File photo: Bernama)

The prime minister noted the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership as an overarching framework for "pro-active, multifaceted and mutually beneficial collaboration" between the two countries.

He added: "Malaysia looks forward to strengthening further this partnership with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden's leadership as the international community seeks to address the many global challenges, including the disastrous impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."



Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday also tweeted his congratulations to the Democratic President-elect and Vice President-elect.

"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the US Presidential elections. The American people have chosen unity over racism and a government that is committed to peace, defending human rights and the environment," Mr Anwar said.

"Malaysia and the USA have a long history in trade and bilateral relations and it is my sincere wish for this relationship to be further strengthened together," he added.



Political leaders around the world have been quick to congratulate Mr Biden since he was declared the winner of the election by all major US TV networks on Saturday.

In a victory speech on Saturday, the former vice president said he "sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again".