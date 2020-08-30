Malaysians must remain resilient in facing challenges: PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has urged Malaysians to remain resilient and to face challenges with great determination while safeguarding the country’s independence.

In a three-minute video posted on his Facebook page on Sunday (Aug 30) in conjunction with Malaysia's 63rd national day celebrations, the prime minister called on Malaysians to embrace the new normal wholeheartedly.

“It has been a long journey, 63 years of peace for the nation. We may be different, but we are all the same,” he said.

“The struggle to defend our blessed nation must continue,” he said.

He also prayed for those who have lost their lives fighting for the country’s sovereignty over the years.

“Bless this country, bless the fallen heroes fighting for this country, do give us the strength to continue to progress as a successful nation.

“I am Muhyiddin Yassin, I am a Malaysian, Happy National Day! Merdeka! Merdeka! Merdeka! Malaysia cares,” he said.

Malaysia's National Day celebrations on Monday will be held in accordance with restrictions to comply with the ongoing Recovery Movement Control Order.

There will be no assemblies and parades by uniformed bodies, government agencies and private sector. These regular features will this year be replaced by events with a limited number of attendees.