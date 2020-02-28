Muhyiddin emerges as frontrunner for PM post after UMNO, PAS throw support behind him

KUALA LUMPUR: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) have pledged their support for Mr Muhyiddin Yassin to be Malaysia’s next prime minister.

This came on the heels of a statement from Mr Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) that all of its 36 MPs are backing him to take over the top post, effectively putting him on equal footing with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Mr Anwar Ibrahim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UMNO has 39 members of parliament (MP) while PAS has 18, said a joint statement signed by both parties’ secretaries-general Mr Annuar Musa and Mr Takiyuddin Hassan.

Bersatu’s 36 are believed to be 26 of its current MPs and 10 from Mr Azmin Ali’s faction which earlier quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Separately, Malaysian Chinese Association and Malaysian Indian Congress have also backed Mr Muhyiddin. They have three seats in the parliament combined.

This brings the total number of MPs who have openly expressed support for Mr Muhyiddin to 96.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, the PH presidential council declared that Mr Anwar, who is PKR president, commands the majority of support in the House of Representatives.

The three-party PH coalition has 92 MPs.

Political alliances based in Borneo, including Parti Warisan Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak are now seen as potential kingmakers. They have more than 25 seats in total.

There are 222 seats in the Malaysian parliament.

This story is developing.