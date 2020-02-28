Muhyiddin emerges as frontrunner for PM post after UMNO, PAS throw support behind him

KUALA LUMPUR: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) have pledged their support for Mr Muhyiddin Yassin to be Malaysia’s next prime minister.

This came on the heels of a statement from Mr Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) that all of its 36 MPs are backing him to take over the top post, effectively putting him on equal footing with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Mr Anwar Ibrahim.

UMNO has 39 members of parliament (MP) while PAS has 18, said a joint statement signed by both parties’ secretaries-general Mr Annuar Musa and Mr Takiyuddin Hassan.

Bersatu’s 36 are believed to be 26 of its current MPs and 10 from Mr Azmin Ali’s faction which earlier quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

This brings the total number of MPs who have openly expressed support for Mr Muhyiddin to 93.



Earlier, the PH presidential council declared that Mr Anwar, who is PKR president, commands the majority of support in the House of Representatives.

The three-party PH coalition has 92 MPs.

This story is developing.