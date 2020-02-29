Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Mr Muhyiddin Yassin was officially sworn in at Istana Negara as Malaysia’s prime minister on Sunday (Mar 1) morning, following a week of political upheaval in the country.

A statement issued by the palace on Saturday said the king, after meeting all members of parliament (MPs), has found that the parliamentarian who likely commands the majority is Mr Muhyiddin, the Pagoh MP.

“(Malaysian King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) said the appointment of the prime minister cannot be delayed for the well-being of the people and the nation.

“He believes this is the best decision for everyone and hopes this puts an end to the political crisis at the moment,” said the statement.

Muhyiddin Yassin recites his oath as Malaysia's new prime minister at Istana Negara. (Screengrab: Bernama)

After a few days of twists and turns that included Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) withdrawal from PH, Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister, and the king interviewing each MP at the palace, Mr Muhyddin emerged as the frontrunner to become Malaysia’s next prime minister.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence after the Saturday announcement, Mr Muhyiddin said: "I would like to express my thanks, thanks to Allah, that I have been given the appointment of the 8th prime minister, with the permission of Maha Mulia Yang Di Pertuan Agong."

"I would like to thank everyone who have given their moral support to me ... I hope all Malaysians will accept the decision that has been announced today."

Prior to the ceremony, Dr Mahathir called for an early parliamentary sitting, so that the MPs can indicate officially whether they support Mr Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir has reiterated that he still commands the support of the majority of parliamentarians in the House.

“I feel betrayed most by Muhyddin, he was working on this for a long time and now he has succeeded," he said.

