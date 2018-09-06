Malaysia mulls ban on smoking at open-air restaurants from December

PUTRAJAYA: Smokers in Malaysia may be banned from lighting up at open-air restaurants from December, as part of the Health Ministry’s move to increase the number of no-smoking zones in the country.



The proposal is still being discussed with the relevant stakeholders, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye in Parliament on Wednesday (Sep 5).

Reiterating his ministry’s commitment to gazette all public spaces as non-smoking areas, Dr Ng said the aim is to protect the public, especially non-smokers, from the effects of cigarette smoke.



It is also in line with Malaysia’s commitment to Article 8 of the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, he added.



Dr Lee also proposed the closure of Parliament’s smoking room from next month.



Under Malaysia’s Tobacco Control Laws, smoking is prohibited at all government facilities, hospitals, schools, public transportation, Internet cafes, public lifts and toilets.

Offenders could be fined a maximum of RM10,000 (US$2,415) or jailed up to two years if convicted.