Malaysia mulls lifetime driving ban for drivers who cause fatal accidents

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is considering harsher penalties for drivers convicted of causing death in accidents, including a lifetime driving ban.

The move comes after five family members were burnt to death in a two-vehicle collision along the North-South Expressway last Saturday (Oct 6).

The 41-year-old trailer driver, who had 13 traffic summonses issued against him, was later detained.

"The maximum sentence (now) is 10 years imprisonment. In most of the previous cases, the penalties imposed on offenders were less than 10 years jail and without caning," Transport Minister Anthony Loke said at a media conference on Monday.

"This should be reviewed, including by introducing a lifelong driving ban," he said.

The minister also said that the current maximum jail term of 10 years is too lax and ineffective.

"The government views seriously accidents involving deaths and want all parties to give it serious attention," he said.

Under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987, a driver found guilty of causing death by reckless driving faces a three-year driving ban. This, Loke said, is not a harsh enough penalty.

“This means that after three years, it is possible for these drivers to drive again. I feel this punishment is not strict enough.

“If you cause the death of other people on the road, you should be banned from driving for the rest of your life,” he said, as reported by The Star.

He said the ministry will hold further discussions with stakeholders to scrutinise the impact from any amendments to the Act.

"While this review is important, it is expected to take a long time because it involves amendments to the Act," he said.