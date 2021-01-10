Malaysian minister Mustapa Mohamed tests positive for COVID-19

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Sunday (Jan 10).

His positive result was confirmed on Saturday night after he was tested upon arrival in Kota Bharu from Kuala Lumpur, the office for economic affairs in the Prime Minister's Department said in a statement.



He is in a "stable" condition and has been warded at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu since 10.30pm on Saturday, the statement said.

He previously tested negative for COVID-19 on Jan 1.

The minister "apologised for any inconvenience caused by this and asked for everyone's prayers for the ease of all our affairs", the statement said.



Last October, another minister in the prime minister's department, Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Dr Zulkifli, who is in charge of religious affairs, had attended a special National Security Council meeting chaired by the prime minister.



