Bank accounts of Najib’s daughter, grandson frozen after bail was posted

KUALA LUMPUR: The daughter of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Thursday (Jul 5) said that her personal bank account was frozen after she posted bail for her father.

In a post on a closed Facebook group "Malaysians for Civil Liberty", Nooryana Najwa said the bank informed her that "they had instructions to freeze" her personal account, reported local media.



Her 10-month-old son's bank account, which had RM100 (US$25) from his first Hari Raya, was also frozen, reported The Star.



According to Malaysiakini, the personal bank account of Najib's son, Norashman, was also frozen.

Both Norashman and Nooryana paid the bail, which was set at RM1 million.

"Immediately after I posted bail for my dad yesterday with funds collected from friends and relatives, my bank said they had instructions to freeze my own personal account which I use to pay for my own school fees," said Nooryana in the post.



"Is the government so vindictive that they want to eliminate our entire family?"

"What does my baby's savings have to do with 1MDB? Is this the new Malaysia people were praying for?"

Najib, 64, was charged in court on Wednesday in a probe linked to how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB, a state fund he founded.



He pleaded not guilty to all four charges.