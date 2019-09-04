Former Malaysian PM Najib stakes claim for seized 1MDB assets, cash

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will be applying as a third party to stake a claim for assets and cash seized in connection with 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



He is among five third-party claimants seeking to take assets and cash that were seized from Obyu Holdings. In May, the Attorney-General's Chambers filed a notice of forfeiture against the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other third parties are Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor, their two children Nooryana Najwa Najib and Norashman Najib, jewellery company Global Royalty Trading SAL, and the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO)

Among the items seized on May 17, 2018 and Jan 31, 2019 were 11,990 units of gold jewellery, 401 watches, 16 sets of watch accessories, 234 sunglasses, 306 handbags, and cash amounting to RM114.2 million (US$27.1 million) in various denominations.

A property in Kuala Lumpur was also sezied on Nov 1, 2018.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Aaron Chelliah from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told the High Court that a number of third parties had come forward to state their interest in the assets and cash seized from Obyu Holdings, after a third-party notice was published on Aug 23.



Najib is seeking to claim several items including watches and pens, and cash in several different currencies, the Star reported.



His wife and children are looking to claim several jewellery and accessories, their counsel Azrul Zulkifli Stork said, according to the Star.

In June last year, Global Royalty filed a lawsuit against Rosmah, seeking the return of 44 pieces of jewellery or for payment of the whole set, worth about RM60 million.

The third-party application will be heard in court on Oct 31.

